In this fast-paced life, people in Indian cities spend eight to nine hours working and hustling in the race to earn money and keep up with the hustle-bustle of life. A lot of people forgo their health.

Fitness plays a major role in keeping the mind and body at work. Along with professional and personal life, one needs to take care of one's health. There are various forms of fitness like gym, athletics and yoga.

#WATCH | BJP MP Hema Malini says, "Lord Krishna spread the message of Yoga all over the world...Everyone should practice yoga daily..." https://t.co/mOz2YgSS2y pic.twitter.com/9kUl5ihY98 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

Yoga is an ancient Indian practice that combines meditation and physical fitness. Recognising its importance to holistic health and well-being, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 each year.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP Hema Malini performs Yoga in Mathura, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/ENffFEulyE — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

The day aims to raise awareness of the benefits and importance of Yoga. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, performed yoga in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. The event was scheduled at 6:30 AM at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the Dal Lake but it was later relocated indoors after heavy rain broke out.

A lot of Bollywood celebs took to social media and shared pictures of themselves doing various yoga poses.

International Yoga Day 2024: Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Masaba Gupta; celebs who are yoga enthusiasts

Here's how they celebrated International Yoga Day.

Malika Arora the yoga enthusiast

Malaika Arora is a yoga enthusiast and often practises it in her day-to-day life, the diva took to her social media and shared a reel performing various yoga poses on International Yoga Day. The actor also urged her fans to imbibe yoga as a daily part of life.

Kiara Advani wished "Happy Yoga Day" with a picture of herself doing Chakrasana. This yoga asana is also known as Urdhva Dhanurasana or the Wheel Pose.

From Sharmila Tagore to husband Kunal Kemmu, to daughter Inaaya performed Yoga on International Yoga Day.

Soha shared pictures of herself in several yoga poses.

Soha Ali Khan shared a slew of pictures shared pictures of yoga and how it is an important routine for each person in her family.

Ananya Panday's life mantra is simple - "Keep calm and do yoga." The actor shared a picture of herself sitting in Sukhasana with her hands folded in a namaskar position.

Masaba is seen practicing the Bhramari Pranayama.

Masaba Gupta shared a few snippets of herself performing yoga asanas. "Happy International Yoga Day. Prenatal Yoga has been about unlearning and dropping old expectations of my body more than anything else. Learning to slow down, no major goals except keeping me and the little life growing inside me balanced, calm and happy," she shared.

Happy Yoga Day! Get your stretch on!? pic.twitter.com/TzKLf2ryVM — Dr. Shriram Nene (@DoctorNene) June 21, 2024

Esha Gupta performed an advanced yoga asana.

Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara shared two snippets from his yoga album – a picture of himself performing Vajrasana and another picture of himself sitting in Sukhasana with his hands in Gyan Mudra.

#WATCH | Actor Jackie Shroff performs Yoga in Mumbai, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. pic.twitter.com/ffCHxRvDvV — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2024

Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy shared her yoga album on Instagram in which she was seen doing yoga asanas with family. "Forever grateful for the balance it gives us. I am humbled with my practice and will continue to grow, heal and learn," the actor wrote on Instagram.

Rakul Preet Singh along with Jackky were seen doing yoga poses. The couple dropped a slew of Yoga pictures on their social media.

Take a look

Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and others also swear by yoga.