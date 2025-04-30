After a series of patriotic films, Akshay Kumar is returning to the comedy genre, something millennials and cinephiles have grown up watching. Housefull remains one of Bollywood's most popular and successful comedy franchises. On Wednesday, Akshay teased his fans by announcing that Housefull 5.

Needless to say, Housefull 5 promises five times the fun, laugh-out-loud dialogues, and over-the-top entertainment. The one-minute teaser was shared by Akshay Kumar along with the film's star-studded ensemble cast.

The teaser features Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

While the teaser doesn't reveal much about the plot, it hints at a cruise-based storyline with a suspenseful twist. As the teaser opens, the characters are introduced one by one.

However, there's a catch wherein a mysterious "killer" is on board. Not much about him was revealed in the teaser.

The man, seemingly the killer on a cruise, is dressed in black with a concealed face. Bollywood films are incomplete without a banger item number. Former Bigg Boss contestant Soundarya Sharma amps up the glam quotient as she dances to the track Laal Pari, which plays throughout the 1-minute-16-second teaser.

With the usual ups and downs, chaos, and slapstick humour intact, the teaser sets the stage for yet another dose of comedy.

Reactions

As soon as the teaser dropped, excited netizens expressed their joy, especially Akshay Kumar fans, who have long awaited his return to comedy, a genre which is Khiladi Kumar's forte.

A user wrote, "Comedy Kumar is Back..."

Another wrote, "The killer mask looks like the Squid Game Front Man. Interesting."

The third one mentioned, "Finally... a good Housefull movie after years! This looks really promising, got some Murder Mystery vibes (the one with Jennifer Aniston)... but overall, it looks good."

The fourth one added, "Akshay Kumar, the king of comedy, is back — and how! Just look at his presence and expressions."

The next one wrote, "Looks inspired by Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery."

From its debut in 2010 to its fourth instalment in 2019, the films have built a loyal audience.