Fan builds temple for Samantha, worships her idol; netizens say 'Samantha is living Urvashi's dream'

Pan-India actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 38th birthday with close friends and family on Monday. Undoubtedly, Samantha garners a massive fan following, and her fandom goes beyond posting stunning photos or creating multiple fan pages across social media platforms.

One of her ardent fans has even built a temple dedicated to her in Andhra Pradesh. Yes, you heard that right! Several videos of the temple have gone viral online.

Fan builds a temple for Samantha, worships her idol

In one of the viral videos, Samantha's temple can be seen with her name displayed at the entrance. Inside, it features a marble-like idol of the actress, with the space beautifully decorated with flowers. The temple, built by her ardent fan Sandeep, is located in a serene part of Andhra Pradesh.

A resident of Alapadu village in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, Sandeep shared with the media that his deep admiration for Samantha and her philanthropic work inspired him to take this meaningful step.

The fan said, "My name is Tenali Sandeep. I hail from Alapadu gramam in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh. I am a huge admirer of Samantha Garu. I have been celebrating her birthday for three years now. I also put up this temple then. Every year, I ensure I feed children and cut a cake on the day. Her philanthropy inspires me, and I want to follow in her footsteps."

Netizens praised Sandeep for his craze, while some even trolled him.

A user mentioned, "Fan worship at its peak."

Meanwhile, a section of netizens took a dig at Urvashi Rautela, who claimed a few weeks ago that a temple had been built in her name in Uttarakhand, where people pray to her. Now, with fans dedicating a temple to Samantha, users couldn't resist teasing Urvashi, joking that she must be wondering why her fans haven't built a temple for her yet.

A user wrote, "Samantha living Urvashi's Dream.."

Another mentioned, "She is most overrated actress.."

Work Front

Samantha was last seen in the 2023 film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She was also seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Maa Inti Bangaram, a project she is also producing under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. Additionally, Samantha is set to appear in Raj & DK's upcoming Netflix series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.