Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter, Nysa Devgan, may stay away from the showbiz spotlight, but she remains one of the most adored star kids in B-town. Frequently spotted around the city, Nysa was seen jetting out of Mumbai on Sunday. Just a day later, Bollywood's favorite designer, Manish Malhotra, shared stunning photos of her on social media.

Nysa looked breathtaking in a golden handwoven brocade lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery, which she paired with a bralette-style blouse and a matching dupatta. The look was styled by celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra.

Manish Malhotra captioned the post: "Nysa, Cinema awaits you. @nysadevgan, stunning in our #Evara collection, handwoven brocade lehenga with intricate embroidery by Indian artisans."

The caption led some netizens to speculate that Nysa might be gearing up for a Bollywood debut, with "Cinema awaits" sparking excitement. However, a few comments took a different route, calling out Nysa for allegedly undergoing too many cosmetic procedures and labeling her as just another "nepo kid."

Netizens and celebs shower love on Nysa's traditional look.

Nysa's friend and internet sensation, Orry, also commented, "Can't wait for your debut @nysadevgan."

A user wrote, "She changed her complete face. Too much work done..."

Another mentioned, "The editing made her squint!!"

Earlier this month, at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2025, Kajol was asked about Nysa's plans to join the film industry. Responding firmly, the actress clarified that her daughter, who is about to turn 22, currently has no such intentions.

Kajol had said, "Bilkul nahi... no, I think... woh 22 saal ki ho gayi hai... hone wali hai abhi. I think she has made up her mind that ki nahi aane wali hai abhi." ("Absolutely not... no, I think... she has turned 22... or is about to. I think she has made up her mind that she's not planning to enter (the film industry) right now.")