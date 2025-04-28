There's a popular saying that there are no real friendships in Bollywood, but Mouni Roy seems to prove otherwise. She is often seen spending time with her close friends, including Disha Patani. Currently, Mouni is gearing up for the release of her next film Bhootni and is leaving no stone unturned in promoting it.

Recently, she was spotted with her new BFF, Palak Tiwari, with whom she will be sharing screen space in Bhootni.

Mouni Roy hides frozen forehead with bangs, netizens compare her to Rakhi Sawant

On Sunday, Palak and Mouni were seen painting the town red as they attended an event together, followed by a dinner outing.

Both actresses were seen warmly greeting each other and happily posing for the paparazzi. Several photos and videos of their outing have gone viral on social media.

However, once again, Mouni Roy faced criticism for her appearance. Netizens pointed out that her face looked swollen and overly plumped, allegedly due to heavy botox. Some even commented that she was trying to hide her frozen forehead with bangs.

Mouni has long been accused of undergoing multiple surgeries to enhance her beauty, and many criticised her for "ruining" her natural looks.

Let's take a look at what social media users had to say:

A user wrote, "She looks completely different after surgery."

Another commented, "Her face looks fat and swollen."

A third said, "She is hiding her frozen forehead with bangs."

The fourth one said, "She is looking like Rakhi Sawant.."

On the other hand, fans praised Palak Tiwari for her natural and flawless look. However, some also speculated that Palak might have undergone lip fillers, suggesting that both actresses seemed to be competing over who had had more cosmetic enhancements.