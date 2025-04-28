Social media trolls spare no one, not celebrities, cricketers, star kids, or even their toddlers. One of India's finest bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah, and his wife, renowned sports broadcaster Sanjana Ganesan, recently slammed netizens for their scathing tirade after their son, Angad, was criticised by a section of social media users for not smiling and always appearing serious and grim.

At most matches, Angad is seen with Sanjana in the stands, watching the game. Despite his father's stellar performances, Angad consistently refuses to smile, even when looking at the camera or watching Jasprit play exceptionally well.

On Sunday, during Mumbai Indians' gripping clash against Lucknow Super Giants, a clip went viral on social media showing Angad remaining expressionless even after Jasprit Bumrah completed a four-wicket haul amid animated cheers from fans at Wankhede Stadium.

Sanjana took to Instagram on Monday to shut down the trolls and wrote, "Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment. Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the Internet is a despicable, vile place to be and I completely understand the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, but please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else."

She urged people not to make assumptions about their one-and-a-half-year-old son from a three-second footage. She also slammed the users for saying that Angad has mental issues, such as "depression".

"We have no interest in our son being viral Internet content or national news, with unnecessarily opinionated keyboard warriors deciding who Angad is, what his problem is, what his personality is, from 3 seconds of footage. He is one and a half years old. Throwing around words like trauma and depression in reference to a baby says so much about who we're becoming as a community and it's honestly really sad. You know NOTHING about our son, nothing about our lives and I request you to keep your opinions online true to that. A little honesty and a little kindness goes a long way in today's world," she concluded.

In the match against LSG, Bumrah picked up 4/22 in four overs to help MI win by 54 runs. The team now has five consecutive wins and is placed third on the points table with six victories in nine of ten games.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan, who got married in 2021, celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in March. They welcomed their son, Angad, in September 2023.