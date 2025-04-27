Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter, Nysa Devgn, has become social media's favorite star kid — even without making her Bollywood debut. She often grabs headlines for her parties with friends like Orry, her airport spottings, or even just her visits to salons.

However, Nysa frequently faces trolling for her looks. Many social media users criticize her for allegedly getting facial and lip fillers to enhance her appearance.

Nysa avoids paparazzi post-skin clinic visit

On Saturday, several clips of Nysa roaming around the city went viral. In one clip, she was spotted exiting a clinic, while in another, she was seen heading to the airport for a security check.

In both the viral videos, the star kid avoided paparazzi and refused to wave or smile at them.

What did she wear?

For both her outings, she was spotted wearing a co-ord set and a mask, appearing to be in a hurry during her airport visit.

As Nysa avoided the paparazzi, netizens criticized her for appearing arrogant, calling out her behavior both during the security check and after exiting the skin clinic. Some users also pointed out that her face looked 'completely different,' suggesting she may have undergone another surgery.

Additionally, a few users speculated that she appeared drunk when she rushed to her car after her clinic visit.

Take a look:

A user wrote, "She's drunk, don't judge.."

The next one mentioned, "Another surgery."

Nysa's intimate birthday celebration with family

Last week, Nysa celebrated her 22nd birthday in Mumbai with her parents, Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

To mark her special day, a doting dad, Ajay Devgn, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring a selfie with Nysa. The mirror selfie was clicked by Nysa.

'Selfies only happen because Nysa wouldn't take no for an answer,' Ajay wrote in the caption. 'Thank you for always capturing memories... Happy Birthday, my baby! Love you endlessly,' he added, along with a red heart emoji."

About Nysa's parents

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony after dating for a while. They welcomed their daughter Nysa in April 2003, and seven years later, in September 2010, their son Yug was born.