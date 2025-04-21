Actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan, turned 22 on Sunday. To celebrate her special day, doting dad Ajay Devgn shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring a mirror selfie clicked by Nysa herself. In the photo, Ajay is seen standing behind his daughter, dressed in black, while Nysa captures the moment with a smile.

Although Ajay usually doesn't take many selfies or photos with friends and family, he happily posed for this one because his daughter insisted.

"Selfies only happen because Nysa wouldn't take no for an answer," Ajay wrote in the caption. "Thank you for always capturing memories... Happy Birthday, my baby! Love you endlessly," he added, with a red heart emoji.

Nysa's birthday!

Nysa's mom, Kajol, also took the time to share a warm birthday message on social media. Sharing beautiful photos of Nysa, Kajol wrote on Instagram, "Am I her blueprint or is she mine? Can't really tell now... so much to learn from you always," she wrote. "May the sun always shine for you, and may the wind always blow through your rockstar hair in the right way... love, love, love you, my darling girl!"

Nysa's cousin, Aaman Devgan, joined in the birthday wishes as well. Sharing a throwback photo with Kajol and Nysa, followed by a recent one with the star kid, he wrote, "Happy birthday Nysuu, love you always..."

Promising to ease up on their sibling banter, the Azaad actor added humorously, "P.S.: No bullying me anymore this year. You are 22 now." He also included two stills of Monica (Courteney Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer) from the iconic sitcom Friends, playfully capturing their sibling dynamic.

About Kajol and Ajay

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony after dating for a while. They welcomed their daughter Nysa in April 2003, and seven years later, in September 2010, their son Yug was born.

As soon as Kajol and Ajay shared Nysa's candid photos, netizens began trolling the star kid, claiming her face appeared to be filled with fillers and Botox. Some even commented that she looked like an AI-generated image.

A user wrote, "It's not Botox, it's fillers. Fillers fill your face to help fill deficiencies that people think they lack in features. Derms/ plastic surgeons/ even MBBS level doctors do them as they are low risk. But the effect is there for everyone to see. Hence the over-bloated appearance. If she had had actual plastic/ orthognathic surgery, the results would have been much more stable and harmonious. If Botox was done indeed( preventative) as they call it in 20's it doesn't change your face at rest, but when you try to contort it or give expressions."

Another user mentioned, "Nysa has a full face of makeup along with fake eyelashes, micro blading and other cosmetic procedures BUT still looks older than Kajol who has minimal makeup.."

Work Front

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Azaad, a period drama set in pre-independence India. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film portrays Ajay as a rebel and a skilled horse rider deeply bonded with his loyal horse. Azaad hit theatres on January 17, 2025.

In addition to Azaad, Ajay also starred in Singham Again, which released during Diwali last year and clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Surprisingly, both films performed exceptionally well at the box office. Ajay Devgn will reprise his role as fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2. The trailer, released earlier this month, has already generated buzz. The film is slated to release in theatres on May 1.