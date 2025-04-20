Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is renowned for her beauty and grace.

Over the years, the former Miss World has carved a niche for herself in the film industry. Aishwarya is not just a devoted mother but also manages to balance her personal and professional life.

As the brand ambassador for L'Oréal, Aishwarya often represents the brand at prestigious international fashion events.

Leaked! Aishwarya Rai's glam BTS photos go viral

On Friday, she was spotted shooting for a commercial for a popular skincare and haircare brand. Photos and videos from the shoot have gone viral on social media. In the visuals, Aishwarya exudes boss-lady vibes, leaving fans swooning over her glamorous appearance.

In the pictures, Aishwarya is seen posing confidently with her team. She wore a black overcoat layered over a white tank top, looking stunning. Her hair was styled in dramatic side-parted waves, complemented by bold red lips and mascara-coated lashes.

Netizens were left awestruck by her flawless beauty and flooded the comment section with praise. However, a section of users criticised her for sporting the same hairstyle for years, suggesting it might be time for a makeover.

A user wrote, "Same hairstyle.."

Another mentioned, "She always restricts herself... and should style herself more."

The next one mentioned, "Ageing like fine wine, Aishwarya Rai in 51."

Another one wrote, "After This, Just imagine Her Cannes Look."

Apart from the brand ad shoot, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reportedly set to make a dazzling return to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, scheduled to take place from May 13 to May 24. An official confirmation from the actress or her team is still awaited.

Joining her at Cannes 2025 are several other prominent Bollywood stars, including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Sobhita Dhulipala, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, and Aditi Rao Hydari — all expected to grace the French Riviera this year.

Work Front

Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan II (2023), which is directed by Mani Ratnam. The film featured an ensemble cast including Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, R. Sarathkumar, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, and received praise for its cinematic scale and performances.