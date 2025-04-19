Logout movie cast: Babil Khan, Nimisha Nair, Gandharv Dewan, Anisha Victor

Director: Amit Golani

In this age, most of us are addicted to gadgets—be it our cellphones, laptops, tablets, TVs, or every new tech device that hits the market. Whether it's millennials, Gen Z, or even our parents, no one is spared. Technology was rightfully built to enhance communication and offer a seamless experience, but over time, it has boiled down to obsession, addiction, and living our best lives on-screen rather than in reality.

Conversations have been reduced to chats, words have been replaced by emojis, and we now wake up and go to bed scrolling through endless reels. Every single person carries their phone with them wherever they go.

This is exactly what Babil Khan's film Logout explores.

Logout showcases the dark side of social media obsession and digital dependency through the lens of a psychological thriller.

About the Film

Pratyush Dua, aka Pratman (played by Babil Khan), is a Gurgaon-based influencer obsessed with reaching 10 million followers. He is locked in a cutthroat competition with another influencer, and brand deals hang in the balance. He's willing to do whatever it takes—even collaborate with Bhuvan Bam—to stay ahead.

Pratyush has distanced himself from his family in his pursuit of fame. In an early scene, his sister (played by Rasika Dugal) watches him lament, "Ghar pe koi mujhe samajhne ki koshish hi nahi karta." ( No one understands me at home.)

In the middle of this race, Pratman loses his phone. That's when the film picks up pace. He's stalked, blackmailed, and forced to play twisted games by a mysterious caller who now has his phone.

A girl's voice comes through his laptop speakers, and she claims to be his biggest fan and knows where his phone is. She demands his full attention, threatening to delete his verified account just as he's about to hit the 10-million mark. Meanwhile, she posts content from his phone, and his followers keep growing, even as he is confined to a room, completely controlled by her.

As the narrative unfolds, it is revealed that she, too, was once addicted to her phone. Eventually, Pratman comes to terms with his obsession and regrets how he treated his father. He finally hits 10 million followers, but by then, he has given up the addiction.

Babil Khan's performance is one of the film's biggest highlights—he truly impresses the audience with his realistic and emotional portrayal. The story itself is engaging and feels very real, making it easy for many internet users to relate to.

While a lot of viewers appreciated the film's unique concept and strong acting, some felt that the story wasn't always consistent and that the ending felt a bit forced or unnatural.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say!

A user wrote, "Unplugging from the Digital Nightmare: #Logout. Babil's portrayal mirrors our digital dependencies. The film dives into the race for followers and the fragility of life when your social media account is hacked. A stark warning about the digital age!"

Logout movie- No Words- Everyone and I mean EVERYONE should watch this movie- every age, everybody. After a long time a sensible movie has been made in Bollywood. Babil Khan- Take a bow ? — Deepti Berry (@DeeptiBerry) April 19, 2025

Another user mentioned, "Throw away your phones for your own sake. Must watch Logout on @ZEE5India."The film sends a clear message—Logout is more than mere entertainment. It serves as a mirror reflecting our hyper-connected lives, reminding us of the true costs behind curated posts and trending hashtags."

Just watched #Logout on @ZEE5India and wow, it’s such a gripping thriller! @BabilKhan’s performance as Pratyush is absolutely amazing—raw, intense, and totally captivating. Loved how the movie dives into the dark side of social media obsession. A must-watch! ? #BabilKhan… — Harsh Salot (@harscheys) April 18, 2025

It's a must-watch for everyone—something most people will relate to on some level. The film delivers a powerful message, highlighting the consequences of constant online validation and the blurring lines between real and virtual lives.

Unplugging from the Digital Nightmare: #Logout



Babil's portrayal of character consumed by cellphone obsession, mirrors our digital dependencies. Film dives into race for followers, & fragility of life if your SM account is hacked.



Stark warning on digital age!#Goodwatch pic.twitter.com/ovdyViEkv7 — Ankit (@ankitruhil95) April 18, 2025

So, before you scroll to the next reel, perhaps it's time to hit Logout.

