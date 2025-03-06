Alia Bhatt is the reigning queen of Bollywood, having won a National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors in B-town, Alia is not just a successful actor but also a producer and entrepreneur. On the personal front, she is a devoted mother to her daughter, Raha, and often shares how motherhood has transformed her life since 2022.

In a recent interview on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, Alia opened up about her journey after Raha's birth, revealing that she has become much more protective as a mother.

Alia said, "One thing I can say for sure, it's a good thing, but sometimes it can also be a bad thing. Bad is a wrong word, but it can also be something that people have to put up with. I think I've, of course, become incessantly protective ever since she (Raha) was born. I remember the earlier months after she was born were bliss for me. I enjoyed the instant sort of survival like, 'This being needs me to survive at this moment'...That instant sort of bonding period I deeply enjoyed, but I was filled with so much worry."

Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor and Raha's bond, Alia said, "He's amazing. He's very creative when it comes to entertaining her. She entertains him as well, like they both have a very special friendship, I would say. Their bond is not... like you'd feel like they're two friends. Either two adults or two toddlers, you know, different at different moments in life."

"When he looks at Raha, there's like stars in his eyes. Of course, for any parents. But when I see it, because I've known Ranbir pre and I know him now, I see the difference. I see the difference in the way he is with people, you know, as a father. He's just so sort of full. It's not like he was ever edgy. He always had a very calm demeanor or anything, but there's a fullness which I experienced firsthand and that I see daily, and it's sweet and special to watch their conversations," Alia added.

Alia mentioned that Ranbir wanted to be a girl dad

She said, "I'm just like sneakily, you know, videotaping a lot of their random moments, and they don't even know I'm doing it. Eventually, I guess one of them looks at the camera and then I put it off, but it's just the beginning. But the beginning is just so unique and special, at least from where I'm sitting and from what I've seen. Just to watch your partner also manifest love in that way is very interesting."

Netizens loved Alia's candid and raw conversation, with many also believing that she has a crush on her husband and deeply adores Ranbir.

A user said, "She loves her hubby so much."

Another mentioned, "Perhaps she has never experienced a father-daughter relationship, so she thinks Ranbir-Raha is something very unique."

The third one said, "Having a wife like her who's obsessed with her husband is nearly impossible in this era. Ranbir is damn lucky.."

The fourth one mentioned, "For every father, his daughter is special. Maybe she has not experienced it.."

Work Front

Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Alia will also be seen in Alpha with Sharvari Wagh.