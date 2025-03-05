Former actor Sana Khan and Bigg Boss fame Sambhavna Seth recently met and collaborated on a video. Both have now transitioned into vlogging, where they frequently share insights into their personal lives and have even given home tours.

Sana and Sambhavna have also appeared on podcasts, collaborated with fellow vloggers, and given shoutouts to other content creators. However, their latest collaboration sparked controversy after Sana's comments on Sambhavna's outfit didn't go down well with netizens.

Sana Khan's comment on Sambhavna's outfit sparks controversy

Six days ago, Sambhavna shared a vlog documenting her preparations for Sana's podcast. The duo reminisced about their Bigg Boss days, recalling how they used to argue while also having fun together.

As Sana was about to leave, she asked Sambhavna if she was going to change her clothes. When Sambhavna said she wasn't planning to, Sana began criticising her outfit in a lighthearted but controversial manner.

She jokingly said, "Tere paas ek acchi salwar kameez nahi hai... thappad chahiye? Where is your dupatta? Burqa laao... Sambhavna ko burqa pehnao" (You don't have a good salwar kameez... Do you want a slap? Where is your dupatta? Bring a burqa... Make Sambhavna wear a burqa.)

Sambhavna responded by explaining that many of her clothes no longer fit her because she had gained 15 kg. "Nothing else fits me because I have put on so much weight. I have gained almost 15 kg. It's fine. People will focus on what we say, not on our clothes. People will love us for who we are," she said.

Despite this, Sana continued to suggest that Sambhavna wear a kimono or a jacket.

Netizens react

As soon as the video went viral, many netizens criticized Sana for imposing her views on Sambhavna's outfit.

One user wrote, "If Sana wants people to accept her culture and dressing sense, she should also respect others for who they are. Very regressive."

Another commented, "Honestly, I hated how Sana was imposing her thoughts on Sambhavna's outfit... Live and let others live."

A third user remarked, "It was a little rude of her to tell you to cover up. It's your choice to wear whatever you like."

Another netizen pointed out, "She is already covered and wearing a salwar kameez. I don't see the need for this fuss."

A Muslim viewer also expressed disappointment and wrote, "As a Muslim, this is very bad behavior, especially to display online. Respecting others' beliefs is important if you want yours to be respected. I'm sure she was joking, but it sets a bad example, especially when there is already so much hate toward us. Forcing someone to do something against their will is completely haram."

Another user added, "She is wearing decent clothes. Sambhavna is not Muslim, and Sana should not force anything upon her. Forcing someone to follow our beliefs is against Islam itself."

Work Front

Sana Khan quit acting before marrying Anas in November 2020. She also removed pictures and videos from her past film shoots and travel diaries from her social media. She now runs a podcast titled Raunak-e-Ramadan, where she prepares special Iftar dishes and interviews guests about their Ramadan experiences.

Sambhavna, on the other hand, remains busy with her vlogs and has been away from television for a long time.