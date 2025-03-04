Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have been making headlines due to rumors of trouble in their marriage. However, the couple remains unfazed and has repeatedly shut down divorce speculations by making public appearances together.

Aishwarya and Abhishek papraazi; make private entry

Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, recently tied the knot with his girlfriend, Niyati Kanakia. The wedding reception was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, and inside pictures of Abhishek and Aishwarya have now surfaced online. The couple recently attended Ashutosh Gowariker's son's wedding on Sunday, March 2, 2025. However, they did not pose for the paparazzi nor make an appearance on the red carpet.

Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen twinning in elegant white ethnic outfits.

On March 3, 2025, a spiritual leader from ISKCON shared pictures with the couple from the wedding reception. In the photos, Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen interacting with the leader. One picture captured Abhishek with his hands folded in greeting, while Aishwarya was dressed in a white sherwani, and Abhishek wore a white anarkali suit with golden detailing.

Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan were notably absent from Konark Gowariker's wedding.

The caption read, "Happy to share the blessings of Vrindavan Dham with two beautiful and humble souls, Abhishek Bachchan @bachchan and Aishwarya Rai @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb. May Krishna's mercy always be with them!"

Jaya Bachchan, Big B, and Abhishek Bachchan attend Yadav's wedding in style

Meanwhile, a video has gone viral showing the Bachchan family attending the wedding of entrepreneur Sunil Yadav's family member.

The video, which dates back to December 2024, resurfaced on Monday and quickly gained traction online. It features Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were notably absent from the event.

In the viral clip, Jaya Bachchan looked elegant in a pink silk saree, Amitabh Bachchan donned a black bandhgala suit, and Abhishek opted for a white stylish ensemble.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has previously collaborated with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in the 2008 historical drama Jodhaa Akbar, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, starred in Gowariker's 2010 film Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey alongside Deepika Padukone.

The grand wedding reception of Konark Gowariker and Niyati Kanakia was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sonali Bendre, Vidya Balan, and several other Bollywood celebrities.