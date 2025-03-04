On Sunday, March 2, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, tied the knot with Niyati Kanakia in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai. The star-studded affair saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Kiran Rao, Gayatri Oberoi, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey. The wedding also marked a mini Lagaan reunion, with Aamir and Gracy Singh present.

Among the many guests, superstar Shah Rukh Khan also attended the wedding. However, he made a discreet entry and successfully avoided the paparazzi, with no media capturing his arrival or exit.

Shah Rukh Khan avoids paparazzi, attends Asutosh Gowarikar's son's wedding in incognito mode

Two days later, on Tuesday, unseen pictures and videos of SRK from the wedding surfaced online. In the clips, he is seen posing with the newlyweds, warmly hugging and greeting Ashutosh Gowariker. Fan clubs also shared glimpses of the actor arriving at the venue with his security team.

Shah Rukh Khan opted for a classic look, wearing a white shirt, black blazer, matching tie, and trousers, paired with sunglasses.

Netizens were left concerned with his dull look.

Interestingly, on the same day, SRK was also spotted returning to Mumbai via ferry from his Alibaug farmhouse, accompanied by Gauri Khan, their son AbRam, and their pet dog. Videos showed the actor cradling his furry companion affectionately. He kept a low profile, donning a black hooded jacket and denim jeans while covering his face.

Shah Rukh and Ashutosh Gowariker have collaborated on multiple projects, including Chamatkar (1992), Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994), and the iconic TV series Circus (1989). SRK also starred in Swades (2004), which was co-written, directed, and produced by Gowariker.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan and his family are preparing to move out of their luxurious residence, Mannat, temporarily, as the house is set to undergo renovations later this year. The family has reportedly leased four floors in a luxury apartment building in Bandra's Pali Hill for the next two years.

Work front

No films of SRK were released in 2024. His last films were Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, which hit theaters in December 2023, along with Pathaan and Jawan, both of which were released earlier that year.

The actor will next be seen in King, which also stars his daughter, Suhana Khan. The film is expected to go on floors in March 2025 and will be released globally in 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan recently launched his son's directorial debut, The Ba**ds Of Bollywood, at a grand Netflix event.