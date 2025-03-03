Earlier this month, popular YouTuber and social media influencer Samay Raina's reality show India's Got Latent came under scrutiny for its use of dark humor, controversial jokes, and below-the-belt comments.

One of the episodes featured Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva (aka Rebel Kid). While the episode was initially available only to Samay Raina's subscribers, several clips and jokes from it were widely shared on Instagram.

During the episode, Ranveer Allahbadia asked an inappropriate question that did not sit well with netizens, leading to widespread backlash. The controversy escalated when politicians also criticized Ranveer for his remarks about parental sex.

Several FIRs were lodged against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva. Facing mounting pressure, Samay Raina removed all of India's Got Latent videos from his YouTube channel and assured full cooperation with authorities.

Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology, admitting that his comments were "not just inappropriate but also not even funny."

Initially, the Supreme Court barred Ranveer Allahbadia from hosting any shows. However, on Monday, the court lifted the restriction, allowing him to resume The Ranveer Show, provided he ensures that future content adheres to "standards of morality and decency."

In response to the controversy, the Center has been asked to consider new guidelines for regulating digital content.

Meanwhile, Samay Raina, who is currently in Canada for his shows, has yet to appear in court or issue a formal statement, further frustrating Supreme Court judges.

'Don't be oversmart and behave': SC warns Samay

On Monday (March 3), as the Supreme Court lifted the ban on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Justice Surya Kant criticized the younger generation for being "oversmart" and unaware of the Supreme Court's jurisdiction.

During the session, Justice Surya Kant remarked, "These young and oversmart ones think they know more than this."

The court noted, "One of them went to Canada and spoke about all of this... they don't know what can be done." However, the bench acknowledged their age, stating, "We don't want to act harshly because they are young—we understand."

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta added, "Yes, he (referring to Raina) went abroad and made fun of this proceeding."

Justice Surya Kant warned YouTubers to "behave," stating, "Behave, or else we know how to deal with you. We don't want to take strict action, but they must understand."

What did Samay Raina say?

During his show in Edmonton, Raina made light of the controversy, joking that ticket sales were helping him pay his legal fees. A viral Facebook post from an attendee described how, despite visible stress, Raina kept the audience engaged. At one point, he quipped, "At moments where I could say something really funny, just remember—BeerBiceps, brother." He ended the show with a play on his name: "Maybe my time is bad, but remember—I am the time."

Raina had previously requested permission to record his statement via video conferencing, citing his ongoing commitments in the United States and his inability to return to India before March 17. However, the cyber cell rejected his request, insisting that he must appear in person.