The controversy surrounding Samay Raina's India's Got Latent refuses to die down. It began when YouTuber and social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia made a controversial joke about 'parental sex' on the show, which quickly went viral.

In the viral video, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" The remark sparked outrage among netizens.

Sanmati Pandey, a 38-year-old Santacruz resident and a subscriber of Samay Raina's show, lodged a complaint. Following this, the Maharashtra Cyber Police registered an FIR on Monday against Allahbadia, content creator Ashish Chanchlani, influencer Apoorva Mukhija, show creator Samay Raina, and others for allegedly producing and broadcasting obscene content on YouTube.

Samay Raina Deletes India's Got Latent Videos

Three days into the ongoing controversy, Samay Raina, who is currently abroad, took to social media to announce that he has deleted all India's Got Latent videos from YouTube.

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Raina posted on X.

Despite the removal of all episodes from Raina's YouTube channel, videos remain available on India's Got Latent's official Instagram page. Meanwhile, Raina's scheduled show in Gujarat has been cancelled amid the controversy.

Ranveer Allahbadia apologised on Monday, but the backlash has continued. The Mumbai Police have now summoned both Allahbadia and Raina as the case escalates. Raina's lawyer had requested more time for his appearance, but the authorities denied the request.

Legal action taken against Samay and Ranveer

So far, police have recorded statements from six individuals. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has also written to YouTube, directing the platform to remove all episodes of India's Got Latent that contain obscene content.

The controversial episode was originally available exclusively to paid channel members.

Apoorva Makhija and Ashish Chanchlani, who appeared as guest judges on the show, were also summoned by Mumbai Police.

What did Apoorva Makhija say?

Apoorva Makhija's comments during the episode have also fueled controversy. One particular remark about "vaginal sensation" and another crude statement triggered massive backlash.

During the episode, Makhija asked a male contestant, "Kabhi vagina dekhi hai maa se nikalne ke baad?" (Have you ever seen a vagina after exiting your mother?)

She then made another explicit remark, "Shaadi karni hai, 6ft 4 inch ka mard chahiye, par uske neeche wala bhi 6-inch ka hona chahiye." (You want to marry a 6-foot-4 man, but the one below him should also be at least 6 inches.)

FIR details

The police have invoked section 67 (transmission of obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, along with Sections 79, 196, 296, 299, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A total of 30 people, including artists, hosts, judges, participants, and organizers, have been booked for allegedly using obscene and offensive language on the show.

Additionally, the FIR mentions an incident where a participant on the show claimed that people in Arunachal Pradesh eat dogs, adding another layer of controversy to the case.