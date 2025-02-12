Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, is facing severe backlash for an indecent remark he made as a guest panelist on Samay Raina's show, India's Got Latent.

Several clips from the episode have gone viral, sparking controversy. Initially, Ranveer commented on a contestant's physical traits, but his next question triggered outrage. He asked, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" Even host Samay Raina appeared visibly shocked.

On Monday, Ranveer apologised, but the outrage continued. With each passing day, both he and Samay are facing increasing criticism.

Complaints were filed in Mumbai and Indore, while the Assam Police registered an FIR against those involved.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra Cyber Department registered an FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and other artists for allegedly making and broadcasting obscene content on India's Got Latent via YouTube.

The state cyber cell has booked around 40 individuals associated with the show since its first episode. "A case has been filed against all those involved from episode one to episode six. Notices are being sent, and everyone will be called to record their statements," an official from the Maharashtra Cyber Cell told ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have publicly stated that action will be taken against Allahbadia.

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi from Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena announced she would raise the issue before a Parliamentary panel. Similarly, Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena urged the government to regulate online content.

Chaturvedi emphasised that abusive language under the guise of comedy is unacceptable. "Having a platform doesn't mean you can say anything. He has millions of subscribers, and even political leaders have appeared on his podcast. The Prime Minister has given him an award. As a member of the Standing Committee of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, I will raise this issue," she posted on X.

The matter of Ranveer's absence remark was raised in the Lok Sabha

On Tuesday, the Parliamentary Panel on Information Technology discussed whether Ranveer should be summoned and issued a notice to explain his remarks.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, MP Naresh Mhaske criticised the lack of censorship on digital platforms, arguing that content creators are exploiting this freedom. "A specific norm should be framed. Ranveer Allahbadia made inappropriate comments about his parents. This is an attack on our culture and traditions. Under the guise of democracy, they are making such remarks without any accountability."

Mhaske also highlighted concerns about politicians being targeted on online platforms. "The Centre must look into this. There should be a censorship mechanism and stricter regulations for OTT platforms," he added.

National Commission for Women (NCW) summons YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Samay Raina, and others over derogatory remarks; hearing scheduled for February 17 pic.twitter.com/m7Y9Xmez5q — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2025

Mumbai Police Presence Near Ranveer Allahbadia's Residence

On Tuesday, Mumbai Police officers were seen near Ranveer Allahbadia's residence. However, a police official clarified, "We are here for security reasons and have not issued any notice. This is a routine patrol. I did not visit his residence, only took rounds downstairs. No orders have been given regarding him."

I met Ranveer at a cafe in Dharamshala on August 13th, he was with his girlfriend.

A few people came to the cafe to felicitate him.

So much fame at such a young age, has got the better of him.

Hope no one goes to his podcast show ever again.

Bad example.#RanveerAllahbadia pic.twitter.com/GLerbEFnL9 — Shajan Samuel (@IamShajanSamuel) February 9, 2025

Earlier, another official stated, "We have no specific information about this case. As part of our duty, we conduct routine security rounds."

On Wednesday, Apoorva Mukhija, who was also part of the panel, visited the Khar police station with her lawyer and recorded her statement.

The National Commission for Women has expressed concern over Allahbadia's remarks and summoned him and others linked to the show on February 17.

Samay, who is the creator of the show, has yet to react to the entire controversy.