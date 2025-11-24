The makers of 'Ikkis' shared a new poster featuring Dharmendra just a few hours before his passing away. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, featuring Agastya Nanda in the lead role, the poster featured Dharmendra and also a dialogue in his voice. The poster was shared barely a few hours before the news of his death left the nation heartbroken.

Dharmendra's dialogue

The film will have Dharmendra on the big screen for the last time. The 'He Man' of Bollywood will be seen playing the role of the father of 21-year-old Arun Khetarpal, played by Agastya. The film is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee.

"Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another," the caption of the post shared by Maddock Films read. Prior to this, the legendary actor was seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' (2024) and 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' (2023).

In another poster, the makers wrote, "A father's worst nightmare became a nation's chance to dream again. Woh joh na sirf Hindustani, balki Pakistani fauj ke liye bhi misaal ban gaya." Fans were left emotional hearing Dharmendra's voice for the last time in the poster.

"How unpredictable is this life?" asked a social media user.

"Rest in peace Dharmendra ji. Your legacy, your warmth, and your timeless charm will live forever in our hearts. Thank you for the unforgettable memories and magic you gave to Indian cinema," another social media user commented.

Last rites

The whole of Bollywood turned up for Dharmendra's last rites at the crematorium today. From Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many more celebs turned up to pay their last respects to the legendary actor. Hema Malini, Sunny Deol and Esha Deol were also seen at the crematorium trying to put a brave front. Ikkis is slated to release on December 25, 2025.