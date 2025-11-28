A grand prayer meet called 'Celebration of Life' was held for Dharmendra on November 27, two days after he passed away. The prayer meet was organized at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. The who's who of the industry turned up to pay their last respects to the legendary actor. However, the event was kept closely guarded with little to no trace of the videos or pictures from inside the condolence meet.

Celebs arrive

Shah Rukh Khan turned up to offer condolences with his son, Aryan Khan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived with Abhishek Bachchan. Salman Khan also came down under heavy security. Khan always considered Dharmendra as his 'father' and had hoped for his recovery at a recently held event as well.

Musical tribute

To celebrate the life and times of the legendary actor, a musical tribute was also organised. Sonu Nigam and others performed, paying tribute to the prolific actor through his iconic songs. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were among the early ones. Ranveer Singh, Mukesh Khanna, Randeep Hooda also marked their presence. T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar, Shabana Azmi, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha and Tiger Shroff also came to be a part of Dharmendra's last journey. Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were not seen during the prayer meet.

Hema Malini's emotional note

Hema Malini had taken to social media to share a couple of unseen pictures with Dharmendra. She penned an overwhelming note for her "Dharam ji" leaving all his fans and followers emotional. Hema praised the 'He Man' of Bollywood's humility and star power. She also said that he had an unmatched aura.

"My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life. After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments," she had said.