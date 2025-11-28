Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol organized a grand 'Celebration of Life' at Taj Lands End in Mumbai for Dharmendra. The 'He Man' of Bollywood passed away on November 25 and a prayer meet was held by the two brothers to celebrate the journey of the legendary actor. Sunny and Bobby stood throughout the event with folded hands and somber eyes.

Separate prayer meets

The Deol brothers looked emotional as the musical tribute to Dharmendra took over the evening. From Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia and many other celebs turned up to pay their respects to the veteran actor. However, not in sight were Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

As per reports, a separate prayer meet was held at Hema Malini's home for the deceased actor. Esha Deol's ex-husband, Bharat Takhtani was also spotted at their home. The 'Dream Girl of Bollywood' has been sharing unseen pictures with Dharmendra on social media. She also penned an emotional tribute to her "Dharam ji".

Togetherness over the years - always there for us?❤️Some special moments.. pic.twitter.com/xM1ynk8eyl — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

Emotional Malini

"Togetherness over the years - always there for us. Some special moments," she wrote sharing emotional family moments of Dharmendra with her, Esha and Ahana. "I know it is a surfeit of photos but these have not been published and my emotions are unfolding as I see these," she wrote sharing more pictures. Amid all this, a picture of Hema Malini, visibly shaken during her meeting with Ajit Pawar on the same day also surfaced leaving fans emotional.

Hema's post

Hema Malini had also taken to social media to pen a tear-jerking tribute for the actor. "He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my 'go to' person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them," she had written.