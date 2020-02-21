Several photos and videos of Shatrughan Sinha attending what seems to be a wedding function in Lahore, along with actress iconic Pakistani actress, Reema Khan has taken the social media by storm. An Instagram channel 'The Spotlight Moments' has shared several moments from the function.

Shatrughan Sinha's visit has received a mixed response from the Indian and Pakistani social media users. While few thought amid all the tension, it was a good move by the star to mellow down the situation and send out a message of solidarity, on the other hand, the actor has also received flak for visiting Lahore.

Shatrughan Sinha draws flak

'What is Shatrughan Sinha doing in Lahore? - At a wedding Qawwali night in Lahore caught everyone's attention. Considering the current situation between the two countries many are wondering how it all happened', 'What is Shatrughan Sinha doing in Lahore? We'd ask him but he'd just say, 'Khamosh!', 'I don't understand why our people keep on visiting Pakistan When v have p€ople like Shatrug@n Sinha we |ndians d0nt n€€d enemies from outside', 'Something sinister with shotgun Sinha either he is converted to Islam or was he Pak planted', 'traitor' were some of the comments left on the pictures and videos doing the round.

Mika and Navjot Singh Sidhu

We must tell you here that early last year, Navjot Singh Sidhu had been ousted from The Kapil Sharma Show as the celebrity judge after he had made some sensational statements about Pulwama attack martyrs. All India Cine Workers Association had banned and boycotted Mika Singh from the film industry after the singer performed at a wedding in Pakistan.

All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) released a statement saying AICWA "bans and boycotts Mika Singh from the Indian Film Industry." It also reads, "AICWA workers will make sure that no one in India works with Mika Singh." The statement also says that if anyone would work with Singh they would face "legal consequences in the court of law." Mika reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for his performance at the wedding.