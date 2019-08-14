Mika Singh's gig at Parvez Musharraf's relative in Karachi has landed him in a major trouble. The famous singer has now been banned by AICWA from the film industry. A video of Mika Singh performing during the function has gone viral.

All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) released a statement saying AICWA "bans and boycotts Mika Singh from the Indian Film Industry." It also reads, "AICWA workers will make sure that no one in India works with Mika Singh." The statement also says that if anyone would work with Singh they would face "legal consequences in the court of law." Mika reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for his performance at the wedding.

Rakhi Sawant, who was recently in news for getting married secretly told International Business Times, "India gave you all the name and fame. Why did you go there to spoil India's reputation? They have banned us, but you are so much after money that you don't care about the country's reputation. You should respect your country, I would not have said anything against Pakistan if they had not banned our films. How can you sell yourself for just a little money Mika?" she added.

The full statement of AICWA said: "AICWA bans and boycotts singer Mika Singh from the Indian Film Industry, for performing at a high profile event in Karachi dated 8th August 2019, the event held in Karachi was said to be of a close relative of former Military Dictator of Pakistan Parvez Musharraf, AICWA takes a tough stand of immediately boycotting all his association with movie production houses and music companies and online music content providers."

It further said, "It is unfortunate that singers like Mika Singh put the profession above the Nation's Pride."

As soon as the video went viral, netizens lambasted the singer for performing at Musharraf's billionaire cousin's function. From 'traitor', 'gaddar' to 'shameless', netizens were in no mood to let go off the matter so easily.

Over the years, Mika has delivered back-to-back chartbusters like – Jumme ki Raat Hai, Aankh Maarey, Milegi Milegi, Hawa Hawa and many more.

Tension between India and Pakistan increased after the revocation of Article 370 on Jammu and Kashmir.