Ever since the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Sharmin Segal has been trolled for her acting. The actress who happens to be Bhansali's niece is being called the product of nepotism and has drawn major criticism for her 'expressionless' acting in the series. So much so, that Sharmin even had to disable comments on her social media posts.

Jason calls her performance 'one tone'

Now, her Heeramandi co-star Jason Shah has called her performance "one tone". He expressed that even he felt that there should have been higher emotions in various scenes of Sharmin, who plays the central character of Alamzeb. Shah also added that even Sanjay Leela Bhansali kept asking her to act from the heart and not from the head.

SLB asked her to act from heart

"I remember Sanjay also saying, 'Stop acting from your head, act from your heart'. But I don't know, maybe that's what they wanted from her. Maybe that was the one tone that they were looking for from this character. But that's the director's call. She was alright. She was doing her thing. We worked pretty easily together. We never had any difficulty as such," he told Entertainment LIVE.

Jason also maintained that since he is not a director, he isn't suited to comment but added that he felt there was way more scope for emotions and expression. Recently, Richa Chadha also reacted to the trolling and negativity Segal was subjected to and said that it is an audience's right to judge and express their opinion.

Richa, however, added that it should be done in a healthy and constructive way not to demotivate someone.