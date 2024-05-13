After Shruti Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari has come out in support of her Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin has been at the receiving end of a lot of trolling over her acting in the series. Many have called her expressionless and many have called her a product of nepotism.

So much so that Sharmin even had to disable comments on some of her latest social media posts. Now, Aditi who plays the role of Sharmin's elder sister in the series, has called it "unfair". Hydari said that there is always a way to say something and it doesn't have to be mean. She added that she feels bad and hope to be there for one another.

Aditi Rao calls it horrible, unfair

"100%. It's horrible to pick on anybody. I know some people like something and some people don't. There is a way to say it. It can get very mean. It has gotten very mean and I think it's not fair and it shouldn't happen like that. I don't know what else to say but I do feel bad. I think we should all understand it and be there for each other," she said in an interview.

"I also feel people do what they think is important to them. If some people want to be mean, that is their prerogative. We have to find a way around it otherwise it will be really difficult. Whoever is facing it, I would just say, 'look at the positive'," she added.

Prior to this, Shruti Sharma had also said that she wasn't aware of Sharmin being trolled. She had said that the extent of the trolling has made her concerned for Segal's well being.