The reports of Aditi Rao Hydari's marriage with actor Siddharth emerged on social media on Wednesday. Speculations were rife that Aditi Rao and Siddharth tied the knot in the temple. However, nothing was confirmed by them until Wednesday night.

Amid marriage rumours, Aditi on Thursday took to Instagram and confirmed her engagement with Siddharth.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are engaged

She dropped a beautiful picture with Siddharth and they happily flaunted their engagement ring. She captioned the post as "He said yes! ❤️ E. N. G. A. G. E. D.

Siddharth also shared the same photo and wrote in the caption, "She Said YES! ❤️ E. N. G. A. G. E. D ". The location tagged in their photos places them at Srirangapuram, Near Wanaparthy. The reports of their wedding had the same location.

Taking to the actors' comment section, netizens and celebs showered the couple with love and blessings.

A user wrote, "THE BEST! God bless you both always.."

Another user, "Awww... guys! Beauty & cute! Love love love! @worldofsiddharth sweatshirt manifesting!"

Aditi skipped Heeramandi Diamond Bazaar's release date announcement that happened in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sachin V Kumbhar was hosting the event for Heeramandi in Mumbai and commented on Aditi's absence. He said, "We know why Aditi is not here. There's a reason, it's because she's getting married today. So, let's all congratulate her."

On Wednesday, Great Andhra reported that Aditi and Siddharth married at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Srirangapur, Telangana. Aditi's maternal grandfather, J Rameshwar Rao, was a leader in Wanaparthy and hails from a royal family. The website also claimed that priests from Tamil Nadu conducted the wedding.

About Aditi and Siddharth's secret relationship

Aditi and Siddharth reportedly started dating during the filming of their 2021 film, Maha Samudram.

The couple initially didn't share pictures or videos on their social media, but for the last two years, the couple has indulged in a lot of social media PDA but never addressed the relationship rumours. In an Instagram post in 2023, Siddharth addressed Aditi as his "partner" which fuelled their relationship rumours.

Siddharth and Aditi always maintained that they don't wish to open up about their personal life.

Personal life

Aditi was married to actor Satyadeep Mishra. In the year 2023, Satyadeep married Masaba Gupta.

While Siddharth was previously married to a woman named Meghna.

Work front

Aditi, who was last seen in the 2022 film Hey Sinamika will soon be seen in Gandhi Talks and Lioness. She is gearing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series on Netflix, Heeramandi, which will be released on May 1.

Siddharth was last seen in the 2023 film Chithha. He will soon be seen in Shankar's Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh.