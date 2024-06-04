Sharmin Segal has finally reacted to the trolling and the backlash she faced after Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi came out. The actress was massively criticised for her expressionless acting. So much so that she even had to disable comments on her social media platforms. In her latest interview, she acknowledged the feedback and added that people fixate on the negatives.

"As a creative person, it's very important to acknowledge that. They have a right to their opinion, positive or negative. That's one thing that gives me perspective and allows me to be okay. We tend to fixate on the negatives but there are so many positives that have also come along, which we don't talk about. It's perhaps not interesting enough to talk about positives and we tend to look over them to some degree," she told News18.

Sharmin accepts criticism

Sharmin said that she had previously completely switched herself off from all the negativity and recently decided to go through it all. "I've now started paying attention to that. Over the last few days, I decided to look through it all. The audience's opinion is what will probably help you be the best version of yourself," she added.

This is what her co-stars said

While her co-star Jayati Bhatia advised her to work harder now, Jason Shah said that he felt her acting was very one-tone. He also said even SLB asked her to act from the heart and not from the brain. Now, Adhyayan Suman has also advised her to not lie to herself and come out to speak to the people. Richa Chadha had also weighed in on the trolling she faced and said that even though feedback from the audience should be taken, it shouldn't be this harsh.