Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for weaving magic on-screen with his films be it Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam among others.

SLB made his way to OTT with Heeramandi which is streaming on Netflix India. The show is receiving mixed response from critics and fans alike. The series stars, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman.

'Expressionless acting': SLB's niece Sharmin Segal disables IG Comments section after facing backlash for Heermandi

Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, and Sanjeeda Sheikh are garnering accolades for their performances in the Netflix show.

Sharmin Segal, who plays the character of Alamzeb in the series, is facing backlash from a segment of internet users, who are of the view that she does not deserve the role and got it only due to nepotism.

Sharmin Segal is the niece of Heeramandi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In response to the hate comments, Sharmin has now disabled comments on one of her Instagram posts, where she is seen posing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the premiere of Heeramandi in Los Angeles, America.

Several netizens have flocked to the comments section and slammed the actor for her expressionless acting.

A user said, "I really don't like her as Alam .. no expression same expression?"

Another one added: "Alamzeb was such a beautiful character but SLB cast his wooden, expressionless niece. Every time she was on screen it was a yawn fest. Didn't like her one bit. Even the girl who played Saima was way better than Sharmin."

The third one said, "The most inexpressive actress."

The fourth one said, "Why were you smiling in the whole series? You single-handedly ruined the joy of watching the series."

Sharmin Segal made her debut in 2019 with the film Malaal. The project was backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bhansali Productions. At Malaal's trailer launch, Sharmin shared her thoughts about nepotism. She said, "There is nepotism in every field. Those who have connections in the film industry it is a bit easy for them, they get the first opportunity easily. But they have to work very hard. The pressure is there in every film. One should not misuse the opportunity."

Sharmin Sehgal has also appeared in the 2022 film Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The movie also featured Pratik Gandhi and Jackie Shroff in key roles.