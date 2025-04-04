BCCI's decision to retire the Pataudi Trophy has left Sharmila Tagore upset. The trophy which was given to honour Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi has now been retired. Sharmila Tagore is hurt by the development. The actress hinted at her displeasure over the news and added that its BCCI's call if they don't want to honour the legacy.

Sharmila's response

"If the BCCI wants to or does not want to remember Tiger's legacy, it is for them to decide," the Aaradhana actress said. "I haven't heard from them, but the ECB has sent a letter to Saif (Ali Khan) that they are retiring the trophy. If the BCCI wants to or does not want to remember Tiger's (Mansoor Ali Khan) legacy, it is for them to decide," she told Hindustan Times.

What's the Pataudi trophy

The Pataudi trophy was designed and made by Jocelyn Burton to honour the legacy of the Pataudi family. It is awarded to the winner of each Test cricket series between England and India contested in England. Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was married to Sharmila Tagore, played as the Indian skipper for a long time during the 1960s and 70s. Known for his dynamic personality and pushing forward the sports culture, the Pataudi trophy is awarded to honour the legacy.

So far, India has won one Pataudi trophy and England has won three. BCCI's decision to retire the trophy hasn't gone down well with many on social media. Many have called for the decision to be revoked as the contribution of previous players should never be forgotten.

On the other hand, some have reasoned that all such old trophies and awards should retire to make way for more awards with newer names and bigger contributions.