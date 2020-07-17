If there are three words, which could best sum up Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, it has to be – class, talent and intellect. While the entire nation chased and dreamt of Pataudi, he had his eyes only for Simi Garewal. That was until Sharmila Tagore came into the picture. Though the two actresses never resorted to any sort of maligning or washing dirty linen in public, it was a known fact that for a brief period, there was a cold war between the two.

Simi and Mansoor

Simi Garewal and Mansoor were madly-in-love with each other. From cricket matches, outdoor shoots to attending big events; the two could always be spotted walking hand-in-hand. With Simi's elegant upbringing and unbeatable style quotient, she seemed the perfect fit for Mansoor, who himself was known for his style and swag. There were also the reports of Mansoor being willing to take her to meet his parents to seek their approval for taking the relationship forward.

Sharmila and Mansoor

However, soon, Mansoor met Sharmila Tagore and cupid struck! When the two finally realised they could no longer be away from each other and wanted to give this relationship a name, Mansoor, like a true gentleman, decided to come clean about it. As per a report in TOI, he went to Simi Garewal's apartment to tell her about it.

The break-up

The report states that Simi insisted on him having a lemonade, but, even before taking a sip, he blurted, "I'm sorry but I want to make it clear it is over between us; I've met someone else." However, Simi had an inclination about this and wasn't going to fret over it. Being her poised and graceful self, Simi didn't make a scene out of it and instead chose to accompany him to the elevator when he stood up to leave. Mansoor insisted on her 'not' coming but she did anyway. And what did she find there? Sharmila, waiting near the elevator, for Mansoor.

The two ladies looked at each other, smiled and decided to honour what was written for them.