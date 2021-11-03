Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's love story was like no other. She was the rising star of the industry with producers lining outside her home to sign her and he was the undeniable power man of cricket. Back in those days, the news of the two dating spread like wildfire. And Sharmila – Pataudi never tried to hide it from the world either.

When Sharmila's father blamed her

Sharmila Tagore had opened up about her own father used to blame her for Pataudi's bad performance on the field. She revealed how her father accused her of keeping him up all night and ruining his game. "I think Tiger dropped a catch or something and my father screamed from somewhere else, 'You shouldn't have kept him up all night!' I mean, can you imagine?" she said at an interaction at the Indian Chambers of Commerce.

Sharmila Tagore also spoke about how Mansoor's British accent drew her to him. She also added that Mansoor had a great sense of humour and would often laugh at his own jokes. Remembering the good old times, Sharmila had said that Tiger used to shower her with gifts, poems and flowers. Before Sharmila, Tiger Pataudi was dating Simi Garewal too. And had taken Sharmila to break up with Simi.

Simi and Mansoor's affair

Simi Garewal and Mansoor were madly-in-love with each other. There were also the reports of Mansoor being willing to take her to meet his parents to seek their approval for taking the relationship forward. However, one meet with Sharmila Tagore and things changed for the couple. But, Mansoor, being the true gentleman, never wanted to hide it.

So he visited Simi Garewal's home to inform her about parting ways. "I'm sorry but I want to make it clear it is over between us; I've met someone else," he told Simi.