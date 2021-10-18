Simi Garewal has never been the one to hide her relationships and all things personal. Known for calling a spade, a spade; Simi once spoke about how her passionate affair with a royalty turned into possessiveness. Simi revealed how the love story started and what went wrong to end it after three years.

The passionate affair

Simi had told Filmfare that she fell in love with the Maharaja of Jamnagar at the age of 17. The two were neighbours. She further added how the two used to do crazy things but eventually had to part ways.

"At 17, I fell in love with my neighbour – the Maharaja of Jamnagar. It was a turbulent and passionate affair that lasted for three years. He showed me a wonderful world of animals, sports and food. Of passion and compassion... we did mad, crazy things but it grew obsessive. I look back at it now with a smile. But I realised what possessiveness could do to a relationship. It cured me forever of jealousy in love," she told the magazine.

Simi's affair with Mansoor

Simi also had a whirlwind romance with Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. But, they parted ways when Sharmila Tagore came into his life. "I'm sorry but I want to make it clear it is over between us; I've met someone else." However, Simi had an inclination about this and wasn't going to fret over it. "Being her poised and graceful self, Simi didn't make a scene out of it and instead chose to accompany him to the elevator when he stood up to leave," a TOI report had said.

Simi then got married to Ravi Mohan but divorced him after nine years. "We were two nice people but not made for each other. It was a long-distance marriage. We started living apart more and more but divorced over a decade later. The good thing is that there was never any ill-will. I'm close to his family even now," she further said.