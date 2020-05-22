Sharmiela Mandre, who had come under crticism for violating lockdown rules and met with an accident, has said that she is recovering fast and feeling better now. She has thanked the doctors, family members and well-wishers for their wishes after she suffered injuries in April.

Sharmiela Mandre Tweets

On her Twitter account, she wrote, "I would like to thank my family, friends and my well wishes . I would like to thank the doctors who helped me get through this difficult episode . I'm healing and much better now. [sic]"

There were plenty of rumours and allegations over the incident after her car in which Sharmiela Mandre was travelling rammed into a railway bridge. Kannada media had speculated that she was on a jolly ride with her friends in an inebriate condition.

Further, the TV channels had stories of her escaping from the hospital to giving non-cooperation to the cops to investigate the matter. However, the Aake girl could not fully clarify as she suffered multiple fractures.

"There are many stories about me which were circulated at the time of the accident . Unfortunately I suffered from multiple fractures and at that time my main intention was to get better. [sic]" the Kannada actress posted.

Case Filed

The High Ground traffic police in Bengaluru regisers case of rash driving on a public way (IPC 279), causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (IPC 337) and section 134 (B) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Later, in her statement, Sharmiela Mandre said, "I didn't have pass. So, I sought the help of Don Thomas and Lokesh Vasant who had the passes to come out during the lockdown. I was in the backseat when the incident occurred, while Thomas was on the driver's seat. He lost control of the car which lead to the accident,"

"I was not out to party, but to buy medicine as I was suffering from stomach ache. We were four in the car – Don Thomas, Lokesh Vasant, Shifa Johar and I," she added. The 33-year old has suffered a hairline fracture.