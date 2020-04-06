Sharmiela Mandre has reportedly given her statement over the car accident that occurred on the wee hours of Saturday, 4 April. The Kannada actress has clarified that she was not on a jolly ride, but had come out to buy medicine.

Did Sharmiela Mandre and friend went for a jolly ride?

In her statement, Sharmiela Mandre said, "I didn't have pass. So, I sought the help of Don Thomas and Lokesh Vasant who had the passes to come out during the lockdown. I was in the backseat when the incident occurred, while Thomas was on the driver's seat. He lost control of the car which lead to the accident,"

"I was not out to party, but to buy medicine as I was suffering from stomach ache. We were four in the car – Don Thomas, Lokesh Vasant, Shifa Johar and I," she added. The 33-year old has suffered a hairline fracture.

The Accident

The incident occurred around 2.30 am when the car rammed into a pillar of the railway bridge at the Vasanth Nagar. They were admitted at a private hospital in Cunnigham road and the Palace Ground cops had filed a suo moto case.

They had initially informed the Medico Legal Case that the incident occurred in Jayanagar, but the cops found that it was untrue after discovering the vehicle in Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru.

In a press release, BR Ravikante Gowda, joint commissioner of police, stated that Indra Shetty, assistant sub-inspector, received a message about the incident and the cops found the wrecked car at the Vasanth Nagar underbridge. Later, they came to know about Sharmiela Mandre and others being shifted to Fortis Hospital from Cunningham Road.

Since none of them gave detailed account of the accident, the cops registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Initially, media had reported that they had gone out on a jolly ride and were in an inebriated condition. "The car had KSP Clear Pass pasted on it. We are checking the purpose for which the car pass was obtained. Details of who was driving are also being ascertained. It is not clear what made them step out during the lockdown. If it is found that they had come out for a joy ride in violation of the lockdown orders, a case will be registered against them under NDMA. The traffic police have taken up a suo-moto case," BR Ravikanthe Gowda had told the media after the incident.

Sharmiela Mandre started her career with Sajni opposite Dhyan aka Sameer Dattani in 2007. She has worked in close to 20 movies in the last 13 years. Her notable movies are: Ee Bandhana, Navagraha, Venkata in Sankata, Aake and Mass Leader.