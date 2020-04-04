Sandalwood actress Sharmiela Mandre has allegedly defied the lockdown rules imposed by the goverment as she went for a jolly ride in a car, which met with an accident on the wee hours of Saturday, 4 April, in Vasantha Nagar in Bengaluru.

According to Kannada news channels, she was travelling in her porsche car when it rammed into railway bridge. It is reported that she and her friend Lokesh were in the vehicle. The preliminary investigation has indicated that they were under influence.

The reports highlight about her condition, but only mentions that Sharmiela Mandre has suffered injuried on her face, while her friend has suffered injury on his hand.

A case has been filed at the High Ground police station.

Developing story: