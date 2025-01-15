Sharib Hashmi and Vidya Malvade are all set for the release of their upcoming film – Sangee. Even though it is their first time working together, the two maintain that they wondered why hadn't they worked together earlier at the same time, hoping they get many more chances to work together. The slice-of-life film revolves around friendships and materialistic pleasures.

Ahead of the film's release, International Business Times, India, got in touch with Sharib and Vidya to talk about their role, their shooting experience, their favourite roles and lots more. Excerpts:

Tell us a bit about the film.

Vidya Malvade: Sangee is about three friends and their journey together. They are best friends from childhood and its about how money comes in between them. It is about figuring out money vs friendship. There is a bit of emotion, there is lot of laughter, its just a wholesome family entertainer.

How did you come on board?

Sharib: Sumit Kulkarni, the film's director, contacted me. He sent me the script, and when I read it, I immediately liked it. I had a meeting with the team, and there was an honesty and purity in the script. It felt like a heart-opening story, and I instinctively knew I should be a part of it. I said yes immediately, and within a week, we started shooting. It was that quick!

Vidya: Sumit sir got in touch with me and sent me the script, I read it and I was quite excited about playing Mohini. Because I don't think I have done such a sweet, khatti-meethi sort of a character. My family calls me an 'entertainment channel' and that's my core personality. So I was excited to bring that side of me onto the screen.

How was the experience of working in the film?

Vidya: I have had a ball shooting for this film with this guy (Sharib). I had a great time. I met some amazing people on set and worked with them for the first time. It was a non-stop relay of laughter during the shoot. Normally, when you go to work, there's a certain mood, but here, we got everything done with so much love and laughter. It made the experience truly memorable.

Tell us a bit about your role in the film.

Sharib: My character is Baman Kulkarni, who's going through a rough phase in his career. After his last business failed during the lockdown, he's trying to start a new venture but has no funds. He ends up staying with his childhood friend, Karan, played by another cast member, and his wife, Mohini. Baman's journey is about navigating friendships, dreams, and the complexities of mixing money with relationships. Vidya: I play Mohini, Karan's wife. Mohini is a strong, loving, yet slightly headstrong character who towers over her husband in certain moments. She has a playful yet layered relationship with her mother-in-law and Baman, who comes to live with them. The role allowed me to explore many shades of her personality, and I loved every moment of playing her.

Do you prefer a small role in a big film or a big role in a small film?

Vidya: A big role in a big film! Why dream small when you can dream big?

What do you think about the current challenges of getting audiences to theaters?

Sharib and Vidya: It's definitely challenging, but films like Manjummal Boys prove that even small-budget films can do wonders. The key is to try. We are hoping that you like this film. Its honest and real and the whole experience of watching a film in theatre with friends and family is unmatched.

Are there films that changed your life or stayed with you?

Sharib: Absolutely. For me, Filmistan was life-changing as it was my first lead role. Then there's The Family Man, which brought me immense love and recognition. I'd also name Darbaan and Tarla—they are very close to my heart. Vidya: Chakde India is unforgettable. Even after 17 years, people still call me Vidya Sharma! Another milestone was Mismatched, which connected me with a new generation of viewers. And Doctor Aurora, although lesser-known, is something I deeply cherish.

What's your process for acting and learning dialogues?

Vidya and Sharib: We're both untrained actors, and we've learned on the job. Auditions were our training grounds. I believe in being well-prepared—learning my lines thoroughly before stepping onto the set. Acting, for me, is about drawing from life experiences and constantly learning from every co-actor and situation.

When does Sangee release, and why should audiences watch it?

Sanghi releases on January 17th in theaters near and far! We had so much fun making this film, and we hope the audience will enjoy it as much as we did. It's honest, real, and full of heart—perfect for a wholesome movie outing.

