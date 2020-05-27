Remember Vidya Malvade from Chak De India, the captain of the Indian women's national hockey team? This film changed her career and even now her role is looked upon by the audience. Post which she has been part of various films and advertisements too. Vidya after making her foothold in films made a lasting impression last year with the web series Inside Edge. And now, Vidya Malvade will be seen playing Officer Maanvi Gupta in Kaali 2. Not only is she a great actor, but also a yoga expert, she often holds online sessions and helps people in staying fit and healthy.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Vidya Malvade spoke at length about bagging a role as a feisty cop in ZEE5 's Kaali 2, her claim to fame film Chad De India that helped her bag her current project and how she keeps yoga as a part of her daily regime.

On signing Kaali 2

So the director of Kaali 2 was travelling to a place and there at Dhaba my film Chak De India was playing and he saw me. And at that time he was looking for someone to essay the role of a cop. I was the last one to come on board for the series. The role came to me exactly 1 week before the show's shoot, I was actually wondering how they thought of casting me because physicality wise and even otherwise I've never done something like that. I really want to give the credit to Auritro and Rohan for imagining me to play this hardass cop, otherwise, when you look at me, it's really not somebody who can look hardass. For me, Rohan and Auritro had a vision and I had to translate it. So, as a prep I was literally taken from the directors and then moulded the women into what I thought would be her.

On taking a sabbatical for 2 years,

The reason why I wasn't seen was that, I wasn't getting scripts that were enticing enough, I wanted to do something interesting. I waited for something meaty to come way and then I signed Inside Edge. Meanwhile, I was doing my online yoga classes and made sure that i am always staying healthy and fit.

If Chak De India was remade,

I am so happy and proud to be associated with the film and it was a delight working with SRK. One of the most iconic films ever. The entire experience filming was something that I will cherish forever. The film is very close to my heart so I don't know whether it should be remade but yes if it is remade, I would want to be part of Chak De India. Either as an assistant to SRK or a senior coach (laughs). This film has been one of the pioneering films of all time and I am glad that people still love it.

On what she is doing during the lockdown,