Shankar is unwilling to shelve his much-hyped Indian 2 and trying his best to ensure that his dream project becomes a reality. After Lyca Productions backed out from the project over budget issues, he approached Reliance Entertainment to fund the multilingual flick.

Now, the director is finding ways to cut the cost and has decided to do away with expensive VFX works. Going by the reports, it was expected to cost big money. In one such attempt, Shankar has decided to convey his message (in the film) with the same effect through a graphic book in Indian 2.

The new idea is believed to be costing way lesser than the initial plans of telling the story through eye-pleasing CGI works. The director has approached the production house with a modified script. Thus keeping his hopes on Indian 2 alive.

Lyca Productions, which was supposed to produce Indian 2, backed out of the flick as it was not confident of recovering the investment. After 2.0, it seems like the production house has decided to play safe.

The upcoming film is a sequel to 1996 blockbuster Indian. The anti-corruption movie had Kamal Haasan playing the dual roles of an aged father and son. Urmila Matondkar and Manisha Koirala played the female leads.

The sequel has Kajal Aggarwal in the female lead. Although many big names from Bollywood that include Ajay Devgn were approached for the villain's role, the director has not able to finalise the actor for the said character.