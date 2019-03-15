Ajay Devgn is making his debut in South Indian movies with SS Rajamouli's forthcoming biggie RRR. The Bollywood actor was supposed to enter with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, the offer which he rejected citing date issues.

The latest rumours say that Ajay Devgn had offers to work in both the movies and the shooting of the movies are more or less scheduled around the same time. Hence, he was forced to choose one among the two and in the end he opted out of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

Last month, Ajay Devgn had admitted to have got offer to work in Indian 2 and claimed that he could not accommodate dates for the Shankar-directorial film.

He denied the rumours, which claimed that the actor rejected because he was offered a negative character. "For an artiste, there are no shades of grey, black or white - the more layers you have in a role, the better it is. I loved doing movies like Khakee (2004) and Company (2002) where my negative characters were appreciated. I would love to play such roles again. I cannot say if it was grey or not because I am not doing it now; it's somebody else's role," he was quoted as saying by mid-day.

With Ajay Devgn having no qualms to do the negative roles, it is now strongly believed that he is playing the role of a baddie in Jr NTR and Ram Charan's multilingual movie RRR, which has Alia Bhatt in the female lead.

On the other hand, the fate of Indian 2 seems to be in trouble as the rumours of the makers planning to shelve the project over budget issues.