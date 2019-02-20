Anirudh Ravichander has shared his excitement on being part of Kamal Haasan's much-hyped movie Indian 2. He has thanked director Shankar for giving him an opportunity to be part of the project.

In an interview, Anirudh said that Shankar has always been encouraging his works. "Starting from 3, he has often posted positive comments about my songs on Twitter. He and his family members to like his music," the young musician claims.

Anirudh has revealed that the offer came his way in November 2017 and he got a year to work on the album. "We started working on this album in December and the delay in the release of 2.0 gave us more time to work on Indian 2 songs,"

Talking about the expectations, Anirudh says, "Indian album was big hit and I am not sure whether we can recreate such magic again. But we have given our best shot,"

Anirudh says that Shankar is one of his favourite filmmakers in Tamil. "It is a dream come true for me to work with such big names. He has become close friend or a brother to me," Anirudh adds, while stating that the director has the ability to extract the best work from everyone.

Meanwhile, there were rumours that the project has been shelved by Lyca Productions owing to the budget issues. However, sources close to the team have denied the reports claiming that the team has taken a short break and shooting will resume soon.

The upcoming movie is a sequel to 1996 vigilante movie Indian. AR Rahman had composed the music for the first instalment.

Indian 2 has Kajal Aggarwal playing the female lead. A Bollywood biggie will be playing the antagonist's role.