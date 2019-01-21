From Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn, Simbu to Siddharth, many names have been linked to Indian 2 claiming that they would be playing a key role. Now, one more name has cropped up in the form of Abhishek Bachchan.

According to the reports, Abhishek Bachchan will be playing an all-important role in Indian 2. Rumours are rife that the actor has signed the project on the dotted lines and excited about being part of a film, originally made in South India.

The movie was formally launched on 18 January with a formal pooja. Kajal Aggarwal will be doing the female lead in the flick, produced by Lyca Productions.

The movie has Anirudh's music, Ravivarman's cinematography, Sreekar Prasad's editing, Muthuraj's production design, Jayamohan and Kabilan Vairamuthu's dialogues, Pa Vijay, Thamarai and Vivek's lyrics, Bosco's choreography and Jack Gill along with Tado Griffth and Peter Hein will be choreographing stunts.

While most names of cast and crew have been formally announced, the makers are yet to reveal the villain and the role of Kamal Haasan's grandson in Indian 2.

Kamal Haasan will be enacting the role of vigilante named Senapathi in the movie, a sequel to blockbuster Indian.