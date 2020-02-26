Shankar Shanmugham finally broke his silence over the accident on the sets of Indian 2 and shared a heart-breaking comment on it. He said that he spending sleepless nights on the loss of his crew.

Three people were killed and 10 injured after a horrific crane crashed on the set of Indian 2 on the night of February 19. Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and director Shankar narrowly escaped this fatal accident. Many members from the film unit including Kamal and Kajal opened up on their traumatic experience. But director Shankar had kept mum on the issue, which had surprised many people.

A week after the mishap, Shankar Shanmugham took his Twitter account to talk about it. The director, tweeted, "It is with utmost grief, I'm tweeting. Since the tragic incident, I've been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew. Having missed the crane by a whisker, I feel it would've been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families."

Many people including some celebs are shocked and saddened by his comment. Filmmaker Dr. Dhananjayan replied to him, "We all can understand your pain sir. Accidents do happen & beyond your control. Wishing you a speedy recovery from this phase & looking forward to you getting back to action soon. God bless you & Team #Indian2

Here is how other people responded to Shankar's tweet:

Prakash Upadhyaya @prakash_kl_ibt

Accidents do happen sir...we understand what you are going through and you state of mind... don't worry too much about the things which are not in our hands. comeback soon sir...

KrishnaKumar. K @Krishroger1

Stay strong sir. You have our support always. Time heals everything sir. Neutral face

Saravanan P @MunishSaravanan

It really hard to digest... Anyway keep going don't get upset ... Everything will be ok

Muralidharan @MuraliMD30

Sir, don't worrying about past.. God had planned to take their life., Everyone will go one day..pls pray to God and ask peaceful mind.. God always with you; we the fans and Tamil Nadu peoples are with you..come back with more stronger sir..Om Sai Ram.

Gokul @gokulgopi339