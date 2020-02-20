The entire Tamil film industry is in a deep shock after the tragic accident that happened on the sets of Indian 2 on Wednesday, 19, February. Three people from the crew have died on the spot and director Shankar has escaped luckily, but suffered major injuries is what the reports suggest.

Not many know how the accident has actually happened and what actually led to it. Initially, in the beginning of the shoot, a heavy-duty floodlight was placed on the gigantic crane and shots were being canned. Once the shot was completed, it had to be shifted from one side to the other.

This was when the crane lost the balance, broke and fell on three people namely Chandran and Sri Krishna, who are assistant directors and Madhusudhanan, who is a production manager.

It is said that Shankar was monitoring the shot on a LED display inside a tent-like arrangement that was done for him. In the same Sri Krishna and others were around.

When the crane came crashing down, that cloth of the tent fell on Shankar and he lost balance. Luckily, that is when he moved away not knowing what was happening, and was saved. This all happened in the fraction of a second. It is reported that Shankar suffered minor injuries only.

Sources say that Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal had a narrow escape.

Meanwhile, Pooja Kumar, who has worked with Kamal Haasan in Vishwaroopam has taken to her twitter account to share her condolences to the team and wrote, "I'm deeply saddened by the tragic accident on the sets of #Indian2Accident. My deepest sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones and personally to me #krishna. I worked with you on #vishwaroop and will cherish the memories forever. You have gone too soon." (sic)

Many celebrities from other film industries also are expressing their grief towards the accident that has happened.