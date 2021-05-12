It's confirmed. Shanaya Kapoor will be making her debut as an actress quite soon. Her father, actor Sanjay Kapoor confirmed to International Business Times during interaction of his latest Amazon Prime Video release, The Last Hour.

Sanjay Kapoor did not wish to share many details about her films, or her decisions as he wanted to promote his work The Last Hour more, however, the actor did confirm during a video-based interaction that her daughter will be joining the family business, and she will be making her debut when the time is right.

Quite recently, Dharma Productions had released a video of Shanaya Kapoor where the production company had established her as the next star kid in line waiting to be launched. Karan Johar's Dharma Production, which had been earlier accused of launching star kids, not just by Kangana Ranaut, but several other comedians such as Tanmay Bhat, Vir Das, Rohan Joshi, Gursimran Khamba, Ashish Shakya, and often times, Karan Johar had proudly confessed to playing nepotism with star kids too.

However, the trends have not drastically changed. While launching star kids, Karan Johar had made one or two exceptions of launching talents, who do not hail from a family of superstars, actors, directors or producers from Bollywood. Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Seal, Tara Sutaria, are a few such examples of non-star kids who found their base in the Dharma Productions.

Prior to Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar had earlier launched her cousin, Jahnvi Kapoor, and other star kids such as Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan had made her debut as an actor in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Cloud.