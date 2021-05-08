Last month, Karan Johar's Dharma Production had declared that actor Kartik Aryan was no longer a part of their upcoming project titled 'Dostana 2' due to his 'unprofessional behaviour'. The sudden official announcement created a lot of buzz in the industry and among the fans. However, neither Kartik Aaryan nor Karan Johar has addressed the reason behind the decision.

Now, the latest Etimes report has claimed that the actor's sudden ouster from the film was because of his ugly fallout with actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is the leading lady of 'Dostana 2'. According to reports, the two stars had a great bond until January this year. But they apparently broke up their friendship afterward and things went so bad between the two that Kartik was reportedly feeling uneasy shooting with her. Kartik started to procrastinate the shoot after almost 60 percent of the shooting for the movie was done.

Kartik and Janhvi's ugly tussle

Reports claim that Kartik was so upset with Janhvi that he had apparently asked Collin D'Cunha, the director of the film, to shelve it or drop Janhvi from the movie if the team wanted him to continue with it. Kartik had also offered to collaborate with the production house on another project other than 'Dostana 2' and was ready to compromise on his fees.

However, when things went out of hand, Karan Johar decided to replace Kartik even though the majority of the film was shot and crores of money was at stake. At present, the production house is looking for the actor's replacement and several names have already emerged in the media, including Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sidharth Malhotra, Rajkumar Rao and others.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Kartik will be seen in his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' by Anees Bazmee alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles. The actor has also signed a film titled 'Dhamaka', opposite Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash.