Asim Riaz's indirect dig at Shehnaaz Gill has left social media fuming. Shehnaaz Gill, who is trying to move on after the untimely demise of rumored beau Sidharth Shukla recently attended an event. Shehnaaz was seen shaking her legs to a song at the engagement party with others. Asim Riaz's indirect comment at Shehnaaz has not gone down well with netizens.

Asim's tweet

While many have lauded and wished well to Shehnaaz after going through such difficult times, Asim took a nasty dig at her. "Just saw few dancing clips ... seriously people get over loved ones so soon Kya baat kya baat...... #Newworld," he tweeted. The timing of the tweet has made social media relate Asim's tweet to Shehnaaz Gill's dance video that went viral a day before.

Social media calls him out

Many have called out the Bigg Boss runner up for such an insensitive tweet. "Genuinely, not expected this from you Asim. I was your die hard fan from last 2 years. Seriously giving taunt to someone who's try to move on from bad days.I'm very happy to see her like this because I also going through from this pain of losing someone SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ," wrote one user.

"First time taking part in negative trend.. But this ones is not only for Shehnaaz but for each person out there who is judged for trying to live after heartbreaking loss. Shame on everyone who tries to pass these kind of disgusting judgements. SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ," wrote another user. "Don't try the old tactics and take sympathy now .To whom ever it was meant for . What u said was filth. SHAME ON ASIM RAIZ #OurPrideShehnaaz Mental piece to only piece," said another user.

"Genuinely, not expected this from you Asim. I was your die hard fan from last 2 years. Seriously giving taunt to someone who's try to move on from bad days shame on asim riaz," opined one more user. However, there were many who also came out defending Asim's tweet. While few claimed that his account was hacked, few felt his tweet was not directed at Shehnaaz.