Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santokh Singh Sukh, is in news for being shot at by two unidentified men. Santokh Singh claimed that he was coming back after an event in Amritsar when the incident happened. He revealed that he had stopped his car to use the washroom at a Dhaba when two men on a bike rushed towards him and fired.

Santokh Singh shot at

While Santokh Singh escaped unhurt, four empty shells were found by the police on the ground. Santokh Singh has recently joined BJP. With Shehnaaz's father being shot at, there is another news that is again making headlines.

Santokh Singh Sukh was accused of raping a woman at gunpoint. Though he rubbished the woman's claims, an FIR was lodged against him in Beas Police Station in Amritsar in May, 2020.

The earlier accusations

Santokh Singh had called the accusations against him a big conspiracy to malign him. As per a report in India Today, Santokh had revealed what exactly transpired to a local news channel. The report states Santokh Singh revealing that the woman was in love with Santokh's friend, Lucky Sandhu. He added that the woman used to call him brother and had even met him a couple of times.

Delving further, Sukh had revealed that his friend wanted to get rid of this woman and thus came to his house to hide. The woman then came to Santokh's house asking about Lucky's whereabouts and when he refused to share the details with her, she threatened him of dire consequences. He added that he met the woman in front of his bodyguard and wife and thus, there was no question of rape.

Sukh also added that his home cameras could be checked to see if he had gone out of the house that day. He also revealed that while the woman later got back with her beau, his name was maligned over the entire matter.