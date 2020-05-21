In a shocking turn of events, a 40-year-old Punjab woman has accused Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's father Santok Singh Sukh of rape at gunpoint.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the woman, who is a resident in Jalandhar, had said in her complaint that she had a fight with her boyfriend Lucky Sandhu aka Randhir Singh Sandhu whom she had been dating for the past 12 years.

She came to know that Lucky was apparently staying near Santok Singh's house at Ajit Nagar Beas. On May 14, around 5.30 pm, the victim along with her Jalandhar friend Seema reached Singh's residence.

Allegedly raped and threatened to kill

Singh was waiting outside his residence for her and reportedly lured the woman to sit in his Alto car by telling her that he would take her to meet her boyfriend. The victim said that he stopped his car near Rohi Pul Beas and raped her in his car at gunpoint.

The woman said that Singh threatened to kill her if ever she opens her mouth about the incident and dropped her back at her friend's place.

IO Inspector Harpreet Kaur told the local daily that though the incident took place on May 14, a case of rape was registered against Singh after the woman filed a complaint on Tuesday (May 19). The police raided the residence of Singh who is now seems to be absconding.

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz calls rape charge against his father baseless

While Shehnaaz Gill is yet to address the serious accusations made against her father, her brother Shehbaz, who had appeared in Bigg Boss 13 for a couple of episodes, had defended his father saying that these are completely false allegations.

"Yes, there has been a case registered with the Punjab police but these are completely false allegations. The lady in question is trying to defame my father. We are surely disturbed at the moment but we also know nothing is going to happen as we have enough proofs that the lady is lying. The mentioned place where the incident according to her happened is under CCTV survillience and we have arranged for recording of it," Shehbaz was quoted as saying by Spotboye.

He further added, "I really don't know her as Shehnaaz and I have shifted to Mumbai from quite sometime now. But all what we know is my father is not wrong and justice will be served to him soon."