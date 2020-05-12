Keh Gayi Sorry Song: Finally, the wait is over as the new romantic number 'Keh Gayi Sorry' by Jassie Gill ft. Big Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has been released by the makers. Punjabi singer Jassie, took his social media accounts to release his new song.

It's a romantic song aimed to touch the hearts of the lovers. Singer Jassie Gill took his official YouTube channel to release 'Keh Gayi Sorry' full song, for his fans.

Reportedly, the song has been recorded amid the lockdown and consist of photomontages of Jassie and Shehnaaz. Towards the end, the stars have disclosed that they will be shooting a proper video, once the lockdown gets over.

'Keh Gayi Sorry' full song, here:

Yesterday, both the singers took their social media handles to announce that the song will be released today at 10 AM. Jassie wrote, "Full song #KehGayiSorry ft @shehnaazgill releasing tomorrow 10 am on my official YouTube channel ."

Both Shehnaaz and Jassie released the teaser of their most awaited song on May 7, 2020, which was highly appreciated by the audience. While after the Big Boss stint, this is the second song of Shehnaaz and people are eagerly waiting to see whether it will smash the records of 'Bhula Dunga' or not.

SIDNAAZ's Bhula Dunga creates a record

As per the report of Koimoi, when Darshan Raval's Bhul new romantic single, starring Sidharth and Shehnaaz, 'Bhula Dunga' was released, it broke all records on YouTube in a flash. The song went viral in no time, making it the fastest music video to reach 1 Million views in four hours.

Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name after her marvellous performance on Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi singer managed to win a million hearts with her cute antics. Jassie Gill, on the other hand, recently shared an entertaining Bhangra video that will make you groove.