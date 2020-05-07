Big Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill has been on the spree of signing new projects ever since her stint the reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. After making headlines for her romance with BB 13 winner Siddharth Shukla and spreading the 'SIDNAAZ' magic through love song 'Bhula Dunga', Shehnaaz yet again, coming up with a new song.

The Katrina Kaif of Punjab, Shehnaaz Gill, is soon coming up with a new song along with the Punjabi singer Jassie Gill. Sharing the first look of the song, Shehnaaz wrote, "So guys here is the poster of new upcoming song #kehgayisorry HOPE u will love it with @jassie.gill"

Singer Jassie Gill also shared the poster and revealed that the teaser of the same will be out tomorrow by 3 PM. His caption read, "So guys here is the poster of my next single #KehGayiSorry ft. one nd only @shehnaazgill Teaser releasing tomorrow 3pm

Lyrics @nirmaan01 Music @avvysra @eypcreations @arvindrkhaira @satnam.36."

Being quarantined in her house, Shehnaaz has been entertaining her fans through her funny videos. From killing the coronavirus in a funky style to her goofy dance videos, Shehnaaz's fan will surely not die out of boredom amid the lockdown.

Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name after her marvellous performance on Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi singer managed to win a million hearts with her cute antics. In one of her previous videos, she gave a fun-filled warning to China where novel coronavirus originated.

She made a TikTok video in which she is seen warning the people of China in Gibberish Chinese.

Jassie Gill, on the other hand, recently shared an entertaining Bhangra video that will make you groove. Sharing his Bhangra video along with his boys, he called his friends and all the fans to do the same.

His caption read, "Just to lift up your mood in this tough time, we performed Bhangra on @simmie_live 's song JONNY WAKER. And we are giving u an activity as well, Bhangra Paa k upload your video with hashtag #quarantinebhangra and we challenge @anmol.mavi @gurnazar_chattha @prabhgillmusic @arvindrkhaira @jatindersinghpanag @nikhildwivedi11 and all of you."