Big Boss 13 has come to an end, yet the contestants are still making the headlines. From Asim-Himanshi's romantic love song to BB 13 reunions, these stars have been entertaining their fans in unique ways.

While most of the contestants, such as Rashmi Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma etc. made headlines through their shows and songs, bubbly Punjabi girl from Big Boss 13 has become a social media sensation.

You guessed it right. We are talking about the 'Katrina Kaif' of Big Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill. Though Shehnaaz did not win the show, she managed to maintain her stardom, first by doing the reality show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge', confessing her love on the TV for BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and then doing a romantic video with him called, "Bhula Dunga".

While many thought that being in quarantine Gill's stardom might fade, Shehnaaz has proved otherwise by sharing entertaining videos on her social media accounts. From killing the coronavirus in a funky style to her goofy dance videos, Shehnaaz's fan will surely not die out of boredom amid the lockdown.

Today, she has posted a glimpse of her 'Lockdown wali life', which every one of us will find relatable. In the hilarious video shared by BB 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill, we can see her struggling to get a Wi-Fi network in the house. Since most of us are working from home right now, network issue and Wi-Fi failure is the utmost concern.

Check out the funny video by Shehnaaz Gill:

Shehnaaz Gill has become a household name after her marvelous stint on Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi singer managed to win a million hearts with her cute antics. In her previous video, she gave a fun-filled warning to China where novel coronavirus originated. She made a TikTok video in which she is seen warning the people of China in Gibberish Chinese.